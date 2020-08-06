Alleged carjacker now faces new charge

A Church Point man already incarcerated in the Acadia Parish Jail faces an additional charge related to the original incident.

According to Sheriff K.P. Gibson, Manuel Darian Vallier faces an additional charge of attempted first-degree murder in connection with an earlier carjacking incident.

Gibson said Vallier was previously arrested in connection with a carjacking that occurred on April 19.

A Crime Stoppers report issued on April 29 stated, “On April 19, at approx. 9 p.m., two individuals carjacked a victim on Golf Course Road in the Branch Community.”

The incident was considered isolated since the suspects and victim were riding together in the same vehicle.

Gibson explained that although Vallier was arrested shortly after the Crimes Stoppers report, the additional attempted first-degree murder charge was recently approved by the District Attorney.

According to the APSO jail roster, Vallier has also been charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, illegal carrying of a weapon, possession of alprazolam, second-degree robbery; carjacking; aggravated assault with a fire arm and a bench warrant.