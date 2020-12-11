AgCenter announces internship for high school, college students at one of three research stations

The LSU AgCenter is accepting applications for a paid student research internship at an agricultural research center, and the deadline is Feb. 19, 2021.

The internship has been established through an endowment set up by the family of Charles and Rose Broussard, of Vermilion Parish. It is open to part- or full-time high school or college students.

“This is an opportunity for students to gain experience in agricultural research and allows them to earn some money,” said Kurt Guidry, director of the LSU AgCenter Southwest Region.

Students may indicate their preference for either the H. Rouse Caffey Rice Research Station at Crowley; the Iberia Research Station near Jeanerette, where cattle and sugarcane are studied; or the Dean Lee Research and Extension Center near Alexandria, where work is conducted on cattle and row crops.

The internship is primarily for the summer, but flexibility is allowed for other time frames. Much of the cattle research is conducted during winter, and that option could be available for an intern, Guidry said.

A committee of AgCenter faculty from the three research stations and a member of the Broussard family will review the applications and make the intern selection, Guidry said.

Preference will be given to Vermilion Parish applicants, which was stipulated because that’s the home of the Broussard family.

The application is available online at https://bit.ly/broussardinternship.

Applicants have the option of submitting a resume in addition to completing the application.

The application can be emailed to Guidry at kmguidry@agcenter.lsu.edu or mailed to Kurt Guidry, Southwest Region Director, LSU AgCenter, 1373 Caffey Road, Rayne, LA 70578.