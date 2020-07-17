A.G.: Mayor has power to declare emergency

The state Attorney General has opined that the mayor of a Lawrason Act community has the right to declare a state of emergency in his city and to use the municipality’s available resources “as reasonably necessary to cope with the emergency.”

The opinion was issued in response to a pair of questions submitted by Police Chief Jimmy Broussard in the wake of the initial actions taken by Mayor Tim Monceaux in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After Gov. John Bel Edwards closed schools and all “non-essential” businesses, Monceaux followed suit with a local declaration mirroring the governor’s mandates.

Also, anticipating a decrease in tax revenue due to the closure of businesses, Monceaux instituted budget cuts in departments throughout the city, including the police department.

Broussard asked the Attorney General:

• Can a mayor declare a state of emergency without consultation or approval from the city council?

• Once under a declared state of emergency, can a mayor force an elected official to cut an adopted budget in order to utilize the resources realized by the budget cut during the state of emergency?

The opinion, issued by Assistant Attorney General Justin Lester, notes that the Lawrason Act, under which the city of Crowley operates, designates the mayor as “the chief executive officer of the municipality” with “full authority to make such a declaration without council approval” provided several requirements set forth in the Emergency Assistance and Disaster Act are adhered to.

Concerning the second question, the EAD Act authorizes a mayor to not only declare a state of emergency, but also to “take immediate emergency response measures to preserve the public peace, property, health or safety within the municipality or to provide for continued operation of the municipal government.”

Lester pointed out that, while a mayor is not authorized to unilaterally demand budget cuts, he is allowed to “utilize the municipality’s available resources as reasonably necessary to cope with the emergency.”

In a previous opinion, it was determined that a mayor may utilize only “available resources” which include “unencumbered municipal funds,” with the exception of dedicated funds such as dedicated tax revenues or funds dedicated to the payment of bonds.

Lester goes on to say that limitations placed upon a mayor in utilizing response measures “do not give free reign and unfettered discretion to restructure the municipal budget.” Use of available resources under the EAD Act must be “reasonable necessary to cope with the emergency” and the action must be necessary to preserve the public peace, property, health or safety or the operation of the municipality.

The AGA continues, “Where the board of aldermen is able to meet and adopt a budget amendment ..., then the provisions of (the use of available resources provision) as it relates to unencumbered funds may not be necessary ... and the emergency powers granted ... may not be used by a mayor to unilaterally reshape a duly adopted budget.

“However, whether actions taken by a mayor under this statute are ‘reasonably necessary,’ and whether such actions are take to cope with the emergency, are factual determinations, which must be made on a case-by-case basis.”

Advisory opinions do not hold the force of law, but are typically written to provide the attorney general’s interpretation of legal issues.

Broussard has no comment on Monceaux’s emergency declaration, but still contends that the budget cuts went beyond the mayor’s authority.

“The budget cuts, from what I understood are only legal if it is ‘necessary’ to keep the city functioning,” the chief said. “There were not ‘necessary budget cuts.’ I was told that if it were not necessary, then it falls back to the budgetary constraints of the law and should have gone through the council.”

But Monceaux said he feels he was justified in making the budget cuts.

“I think its is very clear in the A.G. opinion,” he said. “At the beginning of this unprecedented pandemic, in trying to prepare for possible revenue decline, we made budget cuts that were projectively necessary.

“A request was made to the police department for a 7 to 10 percent budget cut, to which I have not received any response.”