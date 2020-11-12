Action items approved during November City Council meeting

RAYNE - A number of action items and resolutions were approved during the monthly meeting of the Rayne City Council held Monday, Nov. 9, at City Hall.

“It looks like we’re back to a normal meeting schedule,” stated stated Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux prior to the start of the meeting.

“Between COVID restrictions and dodging hurricanes, I think we can finally have a somewhat normal meeting here at City Hall, but we are still under Phase 3 by the Governor. We are taking advised precautions like face masks and social distancing which is why seating is limited. But we are providing live viewing of the meeting just outside the chambers for everyone to view. We’re just thankful to be meeting here today.”

Continuing with the meeting, three resolutions were approved by the Council, including:

• Authorized and adopted a B2B Contractors resolution following the default by B2B Contractors, LLC, concerning work of the Rayne Sidewalk Phase II of Route La. 35 and U.S. 90 (Adams Avenue Improvements) including improvements from South First Street to the BNSF railroad tracks, similar to Phase I which included improvements from Edwards to the BNSF railroad tracks.

As a result of the default, the city called on the United States Fire Insurance Co. to retain a contractor to complete the work under the original contract for the project -- resulting in Garden City Contractors Co., Inc. submitting a bid to complete the work.

City engineer Tim Mader of Mader Engineering reported that “all preparations have been made for construction to begin, especially at the corner of Texas Avenue and Adams Avenue, a major concern for wide turns in the past.”

• Adopted and approved a resolution committing the City of Rayne to the administrative and engineering costs and authorizing the mayor to enter contracts for professional services in connection with the FY 2020-2021 Louisiana Community Development Block Grant of public facilities that includes grant project, “North Rayne Sanitary Sewerage System Repair Project,” with a target area of northwest quadrant of the city.

With hundreds of application submitted for projects, Rayne received word from the Office of Community Development that the project application was rated high enough by the LCDBG office for the city to submit a full application.

The city was required to conduct hour-to-house surveys in the area in order to reach the demographic requirement of demonstrating at least 51% low/moderate income levels for grant eligibility.

• Adopted and approved a resolution granting the mayor to sign and submit all necessary documents and authorizing an application for north Rayne sewerage rehabilitation under the fiscal year 2020-2021 Louisiana Community Development Block Grant Program only if the city’s application is approved for grant assistance.

Based on an estimated total of approximately 126,000 feet of existing sewer main in the proposed target area (nearly 24 miles of sewer line) the projected total construction budget is $450,000 to smoke test, locate and repair sewer main lines and services in the project. Of that cost, the city would be responsible for $120,000 - $140,000 of that amount for the “North Rayne Sanitary Sewerage System Repair Project.”

Under new business, only one action was heard, that being City Clerk Annette Cutrera presenting the City of Rayne’s monthly financial update, which was accepted and approved by the Council.

Cutrera noted that all funds were up-to-date as the new accounting program was still running smoothly and assisting the city with numbers in real time instead of a couple months behind as in the past. Cutrera also stated that the city is “doing real good right now as revenues are higher than expenses of about 7 percent, which is always a good thing.” The city’s fiscal year runs from Oct. 1 through Sept. 30 of the following year.

No permits or demolition projects were submitted for approval by City Inspector Mark Daigle, nor was any business brought to the Council by Police Chief Carroll J. Stelly.

The Council considered and approved two street drives, including: Knights of Columbus, Acadian Council 1897 of Rayne for the weekend of December 18-19; and Rayne Lions Club for the weekend of November 20-21.

During the engineer’s report, Mader presented two action items for the Council to approve, as noted above, in addition to updates of ongoing projects including:

• New Martin Luther King Center update included word of architect Mark Lalande completing the contract documents for submittal to FP&C this month. Once approved by that office, the project will be issued for the bidding process.

Robichaux noted a kink was found with the sewer as the plans were to be re-routed to Martin Luther King instead of the connection between Lymann and Reynolds, away from the building footprint.

The Council approved a construction contract in the amount of $49,746 to E.B. Feucht & Sons, LLC for the relocation of the sewer main which includes 400 feet of a new sewer line.

The total cost of the project is approximately $527,000 to date with the city’s portion totaling $160,000 thus far (an additional $52,000 is budgeted for the coming budget). The remaining amount ($315,000) is being made available through a number of state grants approved by the State Legislature during past sessions.

• A change order in the price for the cleaning and removal of sediment from ground storage tank No. 2 as part of the preparations for the anticipated updates to the city’s water production system. He noted the actual volume of sediment collected on the bottom of the tank was larger than expected, with no possible way to determine the amount until the tank was emptied. The Council took action and approved the change order for the increased amount of $16,713.09.

• Street re-surfacing project is continuing following the completion of Edgewood Subdivision over the summer months. Extensive patchwork was completed in October on East Jeff Davis Avenue with that highway to be resurfaced by DOTD, completely separate from the four streets to be resurfaced with the upcoming DOTD Road Transfer Program (North Polk, West Jeff Davis, 7th Street and Southeastern).

Robichaux and the Council wrapped up the evening by wishing everyone and their families a “Safe and Happy Thanksgiving.”

The mayor also noted that he would seek additional information of COVID restrictions to determine if the city will host the annual Christmas Parade or sponsor another event for youngsters to stay within safety guidelines.

Citizens were also reminded of the FEMA Center located at the Southside Community Center that will be open until the end of 2020.

In addition to Robichaux, City Council members in attendance for the meeting were Lendell J. “Pete” Babineaux, Kenneth J. Guidry, Calise Michael Doucet and James A. Jimmy Fontenot. Curtrese L. Minix of District 1 was not in attendance due to family illness.