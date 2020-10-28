Acadia Parish sets Household Hazardous Waste Day Oct. 31
- Acadia Parish will hold a Household Hazardous Waste day on Saturday, Oct. 31.
From 8 a.m. until noon, residents can bring any hazardous waste to the Rice Arena at 159 Cherokee Drive.
All participants must present a photo ID with Acadia Parish address.
Accepted items include:
• Automotive products, including used oil, oil filters, antifreeze, fuel, car battery, tires (without rims).
• Paint products, including paint, paint thinner and solvents, spray cans, brush cleaners, paint strippers, lacquers, wood sealers, turpentine.
• Gardening products, including insect killer (pesticide/fertilizer), weed killer, unclean sprayers and spreaders.
• Cleaning products, including drain cleaner, degreaser and oven cleaner, bleach, ammonia, cleaning solvents and spot remover, cleaner concentrates (liquid/powder).
• Pool chemicals, including acids and chlorine.
• Glue and solvents, thermometers, mercury items.
• Fluorescent bulbs and compact bulbs
Items not accepted during the event include:
• Radioactive waste, including smoke detectors.
• PCB oil or light ballasts.
• Dioxin containing waste.
• Explosives, including gun powder/blasting caps.
• DEA listed prescription drugs.
• Bio-hazardous medical waste.
• Municipal garbage.