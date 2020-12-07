Acadia Parish School board meeting Monday

The Acadia Parish School Board will meet in regular session Monday, Dec. 7, at 5 p.m.

Agenda items include:

• Conduct a public hearing on proposed revisions of APSB Policy File: JD-Discipline to include references to the virtual education setting.

• Adopt those revisions.

• Review and approve renewal of Cyber Liablity Insurance with Gallagher.

In addition, routine items are to consider the recommendation of the Budget and Finance Committee regarding substantial completion of Iota High School Field House Renovations and to consider the recommendation of the Personnel, Insurance and Curriculum Committee regarding a travel request from Iota High School Golden Girls Dance Team to travel to and perform at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, from Feb. 27 through March 5, 2021 .