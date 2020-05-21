Acadia Chamber to host 2020 Golf Classic June 19

The Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce is now accepting sponsorships and team registration for the 2020 Golf Classic — “Birdies and Bogies and Business.”

The event will be held Friday, June 19, at Bayou Bend Country Club.

“Our staff and board of directors are monitoring the current environment and will advise with any changes necessary to keep our business community safe,” said Amy Thibodeaux, chamber president and CEO. “We are working with the staff at Bayou Bend to create a safe, yet enjoyable environment for golfers to be be able to relax and mingle on the greens.”

Anyone interested in highlighting a business through sponsorship or enter a team in the Classic should contact the chamber office at 788-0177 or visit acadiaparishchamber.org by June 12.