Acadia Chamber electing new board members

Thu, 07/23/2020 - 11:31am
CROWLEY

Four three-year terms will be available on the Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors at the end of the 2019-20 fiscal year — two from Crowley and two from Acadia Parish at-large.
In accordance with the Chamber’s by-laws, the nominating committee has met and selected the following individuals as candidates for the upcoming election:
Two directors to be elected from Crowley:
• Blane Faulk, Acadia Parish Clerk of Court;
• Scott Lowry, Edward Jones Financial Advisor;
• Jill Signorelli, Southwind Senior Suites; and
• Suzy Webb, Acadia Parish Farm Bureau Insurance .
Two directors to be elected from Acadia Parish at-large:
• Jackie Loewer, Loewer Brother Farms, Branch; and
• Eddie Palmer, Antiques on the Avenue, Rayne.
Each voting member has been emailed a unique link to participate in voting. If you did not receive the link and believe you should have, call the Chamber office at 788-0177.

