4-H Week proclaimed

Acadia Parish 4-H Extension Office agents and numerous 4-Her’s met recently at Crowley City Hall to honor 4-H Hall of Fame inductee Michelle Puissegur and to witness the signing of a proclamation marking National 4-H Week.

In signing the proclamation, Mayor Tim Monceaux urges all citizens of the community to “actively participate in 4-H events and to generously support the youth and staff of our local Acadia Parish 4-H Clubs.”

Puissegur, of Crowley, devoted 27 years of service. She began as a 4-H leader and jumped in head first. She volunteered at the 4-H office, various 4-H camps, training meetings, served on various parish 4-H boards, and served as a judge at many 4-H contest.

4-Her’s around the country are celebrating National 4-H week Oct. 4-10. In the proclamation, the City of Crowley honors the 4-H program of Louisiana State University’s Agriculture Extension Agency. The Agency offers exceptional experience-based programs to youth in the community and throughout the parish.

The proclamation notes that 4-H is “a worthy program, providing learning experiences for the whole child by giving our youth a greater sense of belonging, fostering independence, exudes generosity and enhance skills in numerous educational areas.”

The Acadia Parish 4-H program is composed of the 4-H agents and staff, club leaders and 29 clubs and 500 volunteers who encourage 1,200 youth members, ages 9 to 18, to participate in community service projects, camps, contests.

“4-H has a proud heritage whose alumni serve as positive role models in the local communities, the Pelican Sate and the nation,” Monceaux proclaimed.

Junior Leadership of Acadia Parish is a club where leadership skills, community service and networking is essential. The Junior Leaders work hard every year to stay connected, help the community, and hold fundraising.

Due to Covid-19, the club is working extremely hard to continue this tradition.

It is also time for the annual 4-H Foundation Holiday Sale. This year, 4H’ers are selling sweet potatoes, rice and peeled pecans. The treats will be available to pick up Nov. 19, just in time for Thanksgiving prep.

This year they are collecting orders online at http://lsu.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_6gPVr25bEJX8C0d. For more information contact the extension office.

The Junior Leadership Club is meeting on the first Monday of each month.

This year, Junior Leaders are meeting online for the first time on Oct. 5 at 5:30 p.m. and anyone wanting to join the club that is in seventh to 12th grade is welcome to come to the first meeting.

To get the link to join, contact the 4-H Office at (337)-788-8821. The club plans to resume face-to-face meetings starting in November.

The newly elected officers are as follows: President Lauren Hoffpauir of Notre Dame High School, Vice President/Treasurer Sean Myers of Church Point High School, Secretary Lauren Stewart of Notre Dame High School, Reporter Amanda Cormier of Notre Dame High School, and Community Resource Development Ethan Cormier of Iota High School.

The officers participated in a retreat on Aug. 7 when they planned the upcoming year.

The officers discussed new ways to make up for the old. The Junior Leader officers also met via Microsoft Teams on Sept. 21 to discuss the first meeting.

Junior Leadership of Acadia Parish membership is open until Dec. 1.

The link to enroll, visit https://tinyurl.com/JoinJrLeaders

For more information on all Acadia Parish programs, please call Kayla Segura or Megan Sarver at the 4-H office 788-8821 and/or visit the web site: http://www.lsuagcenter.com/en/our_offices/parishes/Acadia/