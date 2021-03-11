4-H’ers collecting ‘first night bags’

The Acadia Parish 4-H Junior Leadership Club is hosting a parish-wide item drive to assemble first-night bags for Acadiana foster kids.

First night bags are given to foster kids so they have essential supplies for the first night in a foster home.

When a child goes into a new foster home it is typically last minute, and the child is not given any time to gather items other than their personal belongings. The foster parents also do not have time to purchase items on a short notice.

Please assist this project by donating pajamas (sizes 6/8 to adult XL) socks, underwear, soap/body wash, shampoo, hairbrushes and accessories, toothpaste and brushes, feminine pads, deodorant, small blankets, coloring books, crayons, pens/pencils and journals. (Please no secondhand items)

All items will be collected at the Acadia Parish 4-H Office at 157 Cherokee Drive in Crowley.