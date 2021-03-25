$2.9m earmarked for Rayne from Cares Act Assistance

The latest COVID-19 stimulus package approved by Congress will send $12 million in federal funds to local governments in Acadia Parish this spring as part of $1.9 trillion in federal spending. President Joe Biden signed the bill last week.

Estimates released by the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Reform this week show the stimulus package will include funds for the Acadia Parish Police Jury, as well as every municipal government in Acadia Parish, including the city of Rayne.

Local governments can use the funds for a broad variety of purposes, including projects and expenditures that are not directly related to their COVID-19 response.

The funds stand to offer a significant boost to local government revenues that haven’t been hit all that hard by the COVID-19 pandemic in Acadia Parish.

“They haven’t told us what we can spend it on yet and we (the Police Jury) haven’t talked about it yet,” Bryan Borill, parish secretary-treasurer said.

Jury President Chance Henry agreed.

“The information on when it will be received and how it can be spent has been sparse,” Henry said. “We do know that we will be receiving the first 50 percent of those funds within 60 days from enactment of the bill.

Henry said his understanding is that the funds will have limited use.

“One of those uses is to replenish lost money due to COVID, which we had in 2020,” Henry said. “But we are also seeing the repercussions from COVID in 2021. So we’ll use what funds we can to replace those losses.

“We’ll also be able to use this money for some infrastructure, yet it is limited. We’re still working out all the details of how and where this money can be spent.”

Borill said the funding will likely be discussed during the next committee meetings on Tuesday, April 6.

“The police jury’s top priority is to be good stewards of the tax dollars of our people,” Henry added. “This may be ‘federal funding,’ but it is still tax dollars paid by our constituents and we intend to use it wisely.”

The same stimulus package includes $1,400 payments for individuals earning below $75,000 a year, which are anticipated to be delivered in the coming weeks.

Acadia is one of 16 parishes in Louisiana to receive more than $10 million through the stimulus

The Acadia Parish Police Jury isn’t the only entity in the parish getting a slice of the pie.

The parish’s three major municipalities — Crowley, Rayne and Church Point — will each receive funds that combine for an additional $9.2 million in local government revenue.

“We will just have to wait and see what details the government will attach to the funds,” stated Rayne Mayor Charles “Chuck” Robichaux. “We know the estimated amount, but as far as exactly how and what we can spend it on is another question.”

The city of Rayne is expected to receive $2,946,859 when disbursements are made from the Cares Act.

“We are in pretty good shape as far as the city goes, with some projects already in the works, but we still have a lot of work to do,” Robichaux noted.

“Looks like we, the Council and I, will have to discuss what and when things will take place. Specifics are the key when it comes to spending money you receive from the government.”

Crowley Mayor Tim Monceaux said he, too, is awaiting further instruction from the federal government.

“Before we plan to spend it we have to get all of the rest of the information of specifically how it can be used,” he said. “Right now we’re just looking for more specific information, and we don’t know when we’ll get that.”

Each of Acadia’s other incorporated municipalities — Iota, Estherwood, Mermentau and Morse — also will received funding.

Acadia Parish’s municipalities are expected to receive the following:

Church Point $1,608,014

Crowley $4,641,524

Estherwood $396,012

Iota $528,384

Mermentau $231,929

Morse $295,718

Rayne $2,946,859

In all, some $130.2 billion — half going to parish/county governments and half to municipal governments — will be distributed nationwide by the federal government as determined by the recently enacted $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan.

Louisiana’s state and local governments account for a total of $5.19 billion of that sum.

Half of the money earmarked to each governmental body will be distributed in 2021 and the other half in 2022. The entities have until Dec. 31, 2024, to have used the money.

All of the state’s Congressional representatives voted against the bill.