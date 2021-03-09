2021 Senior Class Personalities are named at Notre Dame High

Senior Class Personalities were recently named at Notre Dame High School of Acadia Parish with Peyton Menard and Gradie Miller honored at Mr. and Miss Notre Dame, respectively.

Other Personalities include:

• Most Creative: Lauren Broussard and David Landry

• Most Athletic: Gabby Cates and Dom Thibodeaux

• Most Likely to be Late for Class: Bailey Sittig and Austin Miller

• Most Talkative: Emma Robichaux and Peyton Maloz

• Cutest: Ireland Carter and Hayden Thomas

• Most Dependable: Amanda Cormier and Sebastian Roche

• Most Likely to Succeed: Morgan Alleman and Lance Castille

• Most Likely to be Famous: Audrey Gilder and Parker Seilhan

• Wittiest: Lydia Higginbotham and David Landry

• Most Likely to Work at N.D.: Gracie Miller and Boyd Gray

• Most Ready for College: Mackenzie Olinger and Page Gray

• Best Faithlife: Mackenzie Olinger and Dustin Zaunbrecher

• Best Dance Moves: Lexi Thibodeaux and Josh LeJeune

• Dynamic Duo: Lydia Higginbotham and Emma Leonards

• Bromance: Parker Seilhan and Sebastian Roche

• Most Pio Pride: Gracie Miller and Josh LeJeune

• Most Likely to Brighten Your Day: Sydnie Dailey and Tyler Cates