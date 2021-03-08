2021 Frog Festival cancelled; Chamber plans 50th celebration

RAYNE - Rough is an understatement for businesses and organizations during the past year as COVID-19 mandates and restrictions have limited events and “business as usual” due to the coronavirus pandemic. Like many, the Rayne Chamber was hit especially hard.

The main hit the Chamber took last year was the cancellation of the 2020 Frog Festival, one that was sure to be a big hit with additional special events and musical entertainment that would have drawn an overflow crowd.

Attention was drawn to this year’s 2021 Frog Festival slated May 6-8, as pandemic numbers are on their way down and the state was back in a modified Phase 3 as announced by the Governor last week. But, that was still not enough for the festival to be held with the needed numbers for a successful event.

“We have people who want to attend the festival, I get that,” stated festival chairman Marietta Sikat during monthly meeting held Wednesday, March 3, by the Chamber board.

“We all want some normalcy in our lives after a year of living like this. But, we still have limitations on the number of people allowed in the gate. That’s a game-changer.

“When you consider the expenses that is needed to host a festival, the thousands of dollars just to open the gates, that’s a big chance we would have to take to not knowing if we would have enough in attendance to even break even.

“We want to have the Frog Festival, everyone wants it to happen. But, we just don’t see a way of it happening at this point as mandates are still in effect.”

In a release made available for publication, the Chamber announced the following on Thursday, March 4:

“It is with a heavy heart that the Rayne Chamber of Commerce board of directors has made the decision to cancel the 2021 Frog Festival. It is our goal to produce stellar events within our community and to be respectful to the Covid-19 guidelines as well as our generous sponsors. With that being said, it is in the best interest to move forward with this extremely tough decision. The good news is that the 2022 Frog Festival will be our 50th Anniversary celebration and we are working on providing the best experience for our community as we honor this momentous occasion. We look forward to coming back bigger and better than ever!”

In addition to the 2020 festival cancelled, the Chamber’s 2021 Mardi Gras Ball was also cancelled. With the state still under a modified Phase 3, indoor spaces are still confined to only a percentage of people allowed to attend indoor events; thus, making it impossible for the usual crowd that attends the annual event at the Rayne Civic Center.

“These cancelled events really hit us hard,” stated immediate past president Jeremy Lavergne who also served as Frog Festival Chairman for the past three years. “As you all know, not having these major events, the Chamber we were under a crunch of having to adjust the way we raise funds to keep the Chamber afloat.

“Thankfully, our board pulled their ideas together, banded together and pulled us through the pandemic, keeping us in the black.

“Thanks to everyone for their participation and for thinking ‘outside the box’ for a productive year. I hope with the number of COVID cases going down, we can continue to see the mandates become less restrictive and life can get to some type of normal.”

During committee reports, the financial report was given by Jeremy Lavergne in absence of treasurer Crystal Underwood. The report was approved as read.

The director’s report was given by Executive Director Jennifer Autin, including the following:

• Chamber membership stands at 159, a growth of 25% thus far, including 12 new members and 35 renewals following a sluggish holiday break;

• New and improved website for the Chamber is still moving towards completion;

• The Chamber Facebook page is still showing an increase and members are continuing to be added since it has surpassed the goal of 3,000 to 3,187 to date;

• Continuing the “Feature Business Fridays” Facebook feature;

• Continuing live videos from local Chamber businesses;

• Launching of Business Easter Basket Raffle;

• Began plans for Easter Kids Camp slated for March 27;

• Autin installed as a board member of the Acadia Parish Tourism Commission;

• Assisted Rayne Acadian-Tribune acquiring information for Chamber Edition and Chamber news; and

• Attended Chamber awards event;

Following the announcement of the 2021 Frog Festival cancellation, Sikat gave a brief report of the upcoming quarterly Rayne Marketplace slated Saturday, March 13, at the Rayne Depot to include a number of vendors, along with music.

Under old business, the following was discussed:

• New 2021 budget was presented for approval, but was tabled for the April meeting due to changes;

* Following discussion of the advertising budget and annual scholarships, a vote will be held at the April meeting of any changes; and

• A report was given of the new Chamber sign being completed by the Rayne High ag department.

Under new business, the following items were brought up:

• Board members were reminded of the Chamber’s neutral political stance;

• Sikat asked board members to submit ideas before the April meeting for revenue events to be hosted by the Chamber; and

• Autin explained the Business Easter Raffle now being held at over 20 local businesses. The winners will be drawn on April 1st;

Announcements included:

• Members urged to attend March Tourist Commission meeting;

• Room Rentals:

• Chamber Easter Kids Camp on March 21;

• Rayne Marketplace on March 13 at Depot;

• Frog Festival Queen’s Day on March 28;

• Easter Basket Raffle tickets and raffle money due by March 28; and

• Easter Basket drawing on April 1st; and

• LAFF update via phone call by the reigning Frog Festival Queen Kennidy Peavy from the event held Feb. 26-27 in Baton Rouge.

Thanks were expressed to Marietta Sikat for providing a delicious lunch and dessert for the meeting.

Board members in attendance were Marietta Sikat, Jamie Conques, Cynthia Oliver, Beverly Rayon, Cherie Gautreaux, Mona Meche, Stacy Ancelet, Denise Brignac, Laura Matte and past president Jeremy Lavergne, along with Executive Director Jennifer Autin and intern Lexi Babineaux.