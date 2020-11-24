2020 Turkey winners named by Tribune
RAYNE - Twenty-two area families enjoyed a Thanksgiving turkey this year thanks to the generosity of local merchants and businesses.
The names have been drawn and the winners contacted in the annual Thanksgiving Turkey Give-Away sponsored again this year by The Rayne Acadian-Tribune and many participating merchants.
The event was another big success with merchants reporting “a steady stream” of participants dropping off their coupons in hopes of winning a holiday turkey.
Sponsors and winners in this year’s event were:
• Acadia Animal Medical Center of Rayne: Helen Thibodeaux
• Acadia Parish Farm Bureau: Michelle Thibodeaux
• Bank of Commerce and Trust Company: Nola Hains
• Bercier Family Dentistry: Sandra Robichaux
• Champagne’s: Megan Meaux
• City of Rayne: Priscilla Simon
• Farmer’s True Value Hardware: Chonda Besse
• Gabe’s Cajun Food: William Moody
• Gary Matte Hardware: Allen Deville
• Gautreaux’s Donuts: Debbie Hanks
• Gossen Funeral Home: Brenda Boudreaux
• Mon Reve Boutique: Betty Michaud
• Mouton Pharmacy: Helen Jolivette
• Nonc Kev’s: Pat Thibodeaux
• People’s Credit Union: Colton Torres
• Piggly Wiggly: Paulette Primeaux
• Rayne Acadian-Tribune: Cherrie Avery
• Rayne Ace Hardware: Dymphna Caillet
• Rayne State Bank and Trust Company: Helen Pastor
• Sonic of Rayne: Pearl Reynolds
• Southwest Companies: Lucy Woods
• Trahan Foods, Inc.: John Rose
Congratulations to all the winners and thanks to all sponsors and participants.