18-wheeler thefts being investigated

Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating the theft of two 18-wheeler that occurred in the 100 block of Frontage Road near Duson.

The thefts occurred on Aug. 1h and Aug. 14.

On Aug. 10, multiple suspects stole a 2014 Peterbuilt Freightliner, black in color with “Dailey Trucks, LLC” on the cab (photo at lower right).

The trailer was described as a black Matrix flatbed trailer.

The suspects were in two Dodge Ram Duallys, one black and the other white in color.

On Aug. 14, four suspects in a light color BMW sedan stole an identical rig along with a Fontaine flatbed trailer loaded with seamless tubing.

The second truck (top photo) was later recovered without the trailer and cargo.

Anyone with any information regarding these thefts is urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download the P3 app on your mobile device to report tips anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.