‘The Great Letter Scavenger Hunt’ enjoyed by Rayne youth

RAYNE - The letters of the alphabet are missing and they need your help!

A scavenger hunt was held Friday, April 17, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. as the search was on for the missing letters.

Parents were urged to grab their little detectives and set out on a hunt for the 26 letters of the alphabet throughout the city.

Letters of the alphabet were on display outside of homes and businesses, with a Scavenger Hunt sheet provided for the little detectives to keep track of all the letters they find while riding in the safety of their parents’ vehicles, as per request of the Governor’s social distancing during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Sources tell us the missing letters were seen on the following streets: Second, Abbeville Hwy., Adams, Arenas, Betty, Carol, Cunningham, Cynthia, Edwin, Junot, Louisa, Mounger, Oaktree, Polk, Public, Rue Jean and Sunset.

Along with the letters, pictures were also provided for children of all ages to identify the pictures that begin with that letter.

The youngsters could also practice spelling the words associated with the picture.

Older students could also use the words to write sentences or even create a story.

Special thanks to all participants and letter providers for the scavenger hunt, providing another safe and social distancing event enjoyed by the youngsters while schools are closed during the coronavirus outbreak.