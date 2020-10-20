Vitalant, Waitr join forces for blood drive as donations drop in wake of hurricanes

With coronavirus cases increasing once again, local blood provider Vitalant and Waitr are launching a two-week blood drive to help Lafayette patients through life-saving blood and plasma donations.

Blood donors are desperately needed to make up for the shortfall of thousands of uncollected donations at cancelled blood drives during the Covid-19 period.

The companies have announced that anyone giving blood with Vitalant beginning Monday, Oct. 19, through Monday, Nov. 2, will receive a coupon with a code for free delivery the next time they use Waitr … along with a facemask to help fight against the spread of the virus.

The Vitalant Blood center is open from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

The center is located at 1503 Bertrand Drive in Lafayette.

Vitalant and Waitr encourage donors to make an appointment at 877-25VITAL, or vitalant.org.

\Already this fall, more than 800 school blood drives scheduled with Vitalant have been forced to cancel, resulting in 27,000 potential uncollected donations.

Key factors in the immediate need for plasma and the significant need for blood donations include:

Convalescent plasma therapy is the only currently available investigational antibody-based treatment for COVID-19.

Amidst the pandemic, the need for blood has continued for childbirth, cancer treatments, essential medical procedures, and everyday emergencies.

“We’re grateful for this partnership and the incentives Waitr is providing to encourage these communities to come together in supporting this mission and to recognize the immediate need for plasma, platelet and blood donations,” says Vitalant’s South Division Vice President, James Dugger.

“Every donation can impact individuals in a life-affirming manner. Donors literally make this mission possible.”

Vitalant (“Vye-TAL-ent”) is a national community blood service provider, supplying comprehensive transfusion medicine services for nearly 1,000 hospitals and health care partners for patients in need across 40 states.

Vitalant inspires local communities to serve the needs of others and transform lives through the selfless act of donating blood.

Every day, almost 5,000 blood donations are needed to meet the needs of people throughout the country, and Vitalant’s 800,000 donors supply 1.8 million donations a year. In addition to blood products, Vitalant offers customers transfusion services, medical consulting, quality guidance, ongoing education, research and more.

Waitr is a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery. Waitr, and its sister brand Bite Squad, connects local restaurants and grocery stores to hungry diners in underserved U.S. markets.

Together they are a convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from local restaurants, grocery stores and national chains.

As of June 30, Waitr and Bite Squad operated in small and medium sized markets in the United States in over 700 cities.