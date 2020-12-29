Stefanski to chair House and Governmental Affairs Committee

Louisiana Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder has officially named State Rep. John Stefanski, R-Crowley, as the chairman of the House and Governmental Affairs Committee.

“I’m honored that Speaker Schexnayder has entrusted me with this chairmanship,” said Stefanski. “One of the biggest tasks on the legislative calendar in 2021 will be redistricting and the bill to do that will start in the House and Governmental Affairs Committee.

“I’m looking forward to serving as chairman as we work through the redistricting process.”

Stefanski represents District 42 in the Louisiana House of Representatives, which covers portions of Acadia and Lafayette Parishes.

He has served as a state Representative since 2017.

Stefanski stepped down from his position as vice-chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee to serve as chairman of House and Governmental Affairs.

Rep. Stephen Dwight stepped down as chairman of House and Governmental after being elected Calcasieu District Attorney in November.