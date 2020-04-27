Statewide burn ban order lifted

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office has lifted the burn ban issued on March 25,.

State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning, in conjunction with Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, announced that the burn ban order had been rescinded effective at 5 p.m. Thursday.

State officials are asking residents to please remain aware of their surroundings and compliant with any local restrictions on open burning.

“Thank you to everyone who cooperated in order to be considerate of your neighbors who are spending more time at home due to COVID19,” officials said.

The burn ban was effective on March 25 to “assist in preventing potential fire-related dangers that could result in unnecessary fire service response as well as diminish airborne irritants caused by burning.”

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office reminds all Louisiana citizens to still adhere to any local restrictions and to DEQ’s guidelines on acceptable burning materials.