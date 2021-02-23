Article Image Alt Text

State reporting five deaths related to recent weather

Tue, 02/23/2021 - 4:21pm
LAKE CHARLES

Louisiana health officials have confirmed two more deaths tied to recent severe winter conditions, bringing the total number of weather fatalities in the state to five.
The Louisiana Department of Health said a 68-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman died of carbon monoxide poisoning after a generator was placed in the camper where they were sheltering in Avoyelles Parish.
The LDH released guidelines that warn against using portable generators indoors to create makeshift stoves and heaters because they produce carbon monoxide. The colorless, odorless gas can quickly kill or incapacitate those who encounter it, even in well-ventilated areas, the department notes.
The department further warned that should you start to feel symptoms associated with carbon monoxide poisoning while using a generator, such as feeling sick, dizzy or weak, seek fresh air immediately.
Previously, a 50-year-old male and a 74-year-old female, both from Lafayette Parish, as well as a 77-year-old male from Calcasieu Parish, had died in Louisiana amid the severe winter weather. The three people passed from a slip on ice that caused a head injury, exposure and a slip into a pool that resulted in a drowning, respectively.

