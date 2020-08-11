SOWELA adds Associate of Applied Science Degree in Practical Nursing

To help with the ongoing shortage of nurses in the U.S., SOWELA Technical Community College is expanding its School of Nursing & Allied Health with the addition of a new Associate of Applied Science Degree in Practical Nursing at its main campus in Lake Charles, Louisiana. The program will help nursing students graduate more quickly and find jobs in hospitals and the medical industry grappling with the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

While SOWELA has always offered a technical diploma for Practical Nursing, the new associate degree will allow students to graduate more quickly. SOWELA plans to offer both the technical diploma and the new associate degree for nursing students.

The purpose of SOWELA’s new Associate of Applied Science in Practical Nursing program is to prepare students to become Licensed Practical Nurses (LPN). The program consists of both classroom instruction and supervised clinical activities in accredited hospitals, nursing homes and other healthcare agencies. The program content has been developed utilizing the Administrative Rules for the Louisiana State Board of Practical Nurse Examiners (LSBPNE). The nursing process incorporates the concepts of holistic nursing, hierarchy of needs, stress and adaptation, creative problem-solving and psychosocial development. SOWELA nursing graduates must pass the National Council of State Boards Licensure Examination (NCLEX) for practical nursing to become a Licensed Practical Nurse.

Upon completing this program, graduates will be able to:

• Provide holistic care that promotes and enhances human flourishing across the life cycle.

• Identify and utilize tools to assist in the development of professional identity.

• Utilize evidence-based practice to demonstrate sound nursing judgment based on clinical reasoning.

• Identify and collaborate with interdisciplinary members of the healthcare team in a spirit of inquiry.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as of 2018 LPN employment is expected to grow by 11% by 2028. Additionally, the report notes that the U.S. still faces a nursing shortage, primarily due to increased demand for services coupled with a large number of nurses retiring from the workforce.

Registration for the Practical Nursing Program is currently open and applicants have until August 17 to sign up. Those interested in learning more or enrolling can visit https://www.sowela.edu/programs/school-nursing-allied-health/practical-n....