September has rolled around, and that means a lot of things. Kids are back in school, college football has kicked off, heatwaves are (hopefully) making way for cooler temperatures, and Americans celebrated the end of summer with Labor Day barbecues.

But for those in the rice industry, September is National Rice Month!

A month-long celebration of all things rice, National Rice Month is a chance to highlight events, retail partnerships, farm and mill tours, the National Rice Month Scholarship, and more.

This yearly boon for U.S.-grown rice increases awareness and consumption, focusing on retail, foodservice, and consumer outreach.

It may be a nation-wide celebration, but each rice-growing state is putting their own local spin on National Rice Month.

Louisiana is giving back by honoring Hunger Action Month with the Second Harvest Food Bank, and holding the annual NRM Cook-Off Contest for area students to showcase their culinary talents.

In Arkansas, each week of September is dedicated to a different aspect of health and wellness through rice, featuring an Instagram takeover by rice industry professionals and friends throughout the month.

And Delta Rice Promotions is hosting their annual Rice Tasting Luncheon in Mississippi, which brings together around 1,000 attendees from across the country to try more than 300 different rice dishes.

“National Rice Month is a great opportunity not only to promote U.S.-grown rice, but to connect with our local communities and build lasting relationships with new retail partners,” said Robbie Trahan, chair of the USA Rice Domestic Promotion Committee. “It’s a lot of fun, and something we all look forward to every year.”

Rice is the oldest known food still consumed today. Rice was first grown about 130 million years ago in the south-eastern part of Asia.

Rice is the second highest grain produced worldwide after maize (corn). Nearly 85% of rice consumed in the U.S. is grown domestically is six states: Arkansas, California, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, and Texas. Rice is a complex carb, low in fat, making it very healthy to eat!