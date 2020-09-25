Renters can qualify for FEMA aid; Oct. 27 deadline to apply

Renters whose home or property was damaged by Hurricane Laura can apply for federal disaster assistance.

Federal grants can help pay for temporary housing if a renter or homeowner is unable to return to a disaster-damaged home. The initial rental grant is for a 60-day period and can be reviewed for further assistance.

The deadline to register for FEMA help is Oct. 27.

Renters as well as homeowners may qualify for grants for essential personal property and other disaster-related expenses as well. These may include repairing or replacing:

• Furniture, appliances, clothing, schoolbooks and supplies.

• Occupational tools and other job-related equipment required by an employer as a condition of employment.

• Primary vehicles.

• Medical and dental bills.

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov and enter your address to find out if your parish is declared for Individual Assistance.

To register for help:

• Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585).

• Visit disasterassistance.gov/.

• Download the FEMA Mobile App.

Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, Innocaption or CapTel should update FEMA with their specific number assigned to that service.

Survivors who have questions about the status of their federal disaster assistance applications or how to appeal determination letters may call the FEMA Helpline. They can also check the status of their disaster assistance applications online at DisasterAssistance.gov.

Part of the FEMA disaster assistance registration process includes providing a call-back phone number for FEMA to contact you to set up a remote home inspection for damage caused by the disaster and other Helpline information. It is strongly recommended if you use a relay service, such as your videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel to provide your specific number assigned to that service to FEMA. It is important that FEMA can contact you, and you should be aware phone calls from FEMA may come from an unidentified number.

For the latest information on Hurricane Laura, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4559 or follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6.