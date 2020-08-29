President Trump approves major disaster declaration for Louisiana

FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Louisiana to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Laura from Aug. 22 to Aug. 27.

The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jefferson Davis parishes. Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

Federal funding is also available to the state, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations on a cost-sharing basis for debris removal (Category A) in Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron and Jefferson Davis parishes.

Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for emergency protective measures (Category B), including direct federal assistance for Public Assistance, and for hazard mitigation measures in all parishes of the state.

John E. Long has been named as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in the affected area. Designations may be made at a later date if warranted by the results of damage assessments.

Individuals and business owners who sustained losses in the designated area can begin applying for assistance by registering online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling 1-800-621- 3362 or 1-800-462-7585 TTY.