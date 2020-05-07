Article Image Alt Text

National Hurricane Preparedness Week underway

Thu, 05/07/2020 - 4:36pm
PINEVILLE

Cleco is preparing for the start of the Atlantic Basin Hurricane Season and is encouraging customers to prepare as well.
The Atlantic Basin Hurricane Season officially begins June 1 and ends Nov. 30.
“With the 2020 hurricane season almost here, we’re asking our customers to start preparing now,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management.
For the 2020 season, meteorologists are predicting above-normal activity with an above-average probability that major hurricanes will make landfall along the continental United States.
“Hurricane Preparedness Week is a good time to develop a plan if you don’t have one or re-evaluate your existing plan based on our current conditions.”
Below are steps customers can take to prepare for the 2020 hurricane season:
• Make a list of important phone numbers.
• Put all important documents in a waterproof container.
• Plan an evacuation route and ensure family members are aware of the route.
• Know where emergency shelters are located.
• Prepare a storm kit – gather supplies you might need during a power outage, including flashlights, batteries, canned food, manual can opener, bottled water, medication and a first aid kit.
• Plan ahead for special or medical needs, including your pets.
• Make provisions for a generator, if needed, and test the generator to ensure it works.
More storm preparedness tips can be found online at www.cleco.com and by following Cleco on Facebook at @ClecoPower

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020