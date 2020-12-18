Medicare enrollment extended for victims of weather disasters

Fri, 12/18/2020 - 12:30pm

Updated guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) will give Louisiana residents affected by recent weather-related disasters more time to make their Medicare healthcare decisions.
The Medicare Special Enrollment Period (SEP) began on Oct. 26 and is now available through Feb. 28, 2021.
To be eligible for the SEP, an individual must have been eligible to enroll in a Medicare plan at some point during this period but was unable to do so because of recent weather-related disasters.
Louisiana residents who want more details about the SEP or information about Blue Cross Medicare Advantage plans can call 1-800-232-4967 (TTY 711), 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., 7 days a week or visit www.bcbsla.com/blueadvantage.

