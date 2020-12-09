Medicare enrollment extended for victims of weather disasters

Updated guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) will allow Louisiana residents affected by recent weather-related disasters will have more time to make their Medicare healthcare decisions.

The Medicare Special Enrollment Period (SEP) began on Oct. 26 and is available through Feb. 28, 2021.

To be eligible for the SEP, an individual must have been eligible to enroll in a Medicare plan at some point during this period but was unable to do so because of recent weather-related disasters.

The SEP is also available to people who weren’t affected but rely on friends or family for making healthcare decisions who were affected.

Louisiana residents who want more details about the SEP or information about Blue Cross Medicare Advantage plans can call 1-800-232-4967 (TTY 711), 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., 7 days a week or visit www.bcbsla.com/blueadvantage.