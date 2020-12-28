LSU announces President’s Honor Roll and Dean’s List

LSU has announced the names of the students who have made the President’s Honor Roll and the Dean’s List for the fall 2020 semester.

Undergraduate students enrolled in at least 15 credit hours who earned grade-point averages of 4.0 or higher during the semester are listed on the President’s Honor Roll.

Undergraduate students who earned grade-point averages of 3.5 to 3.99 in at least 15 credit hours are listed on the Dean’s List.

Acadia Parish student named to the President’s Honor Roll include:

• College of Agriculture: Jeanne E. Miller, Crowley.

• College of Engineering: Alex Keith Foreman, Crowley; Jacob Thomas Miller, Crowley; Anna Claire Morgan, Crowley; Benjamin James Thomas, Crowley.

• College of Human Sciences & Education: Elise K. Landry, Crowley; Henry Jackson Wild, Crowley.

• College of Music & Dramatic Arts: Chloe G. Dietz, Crowley.

• E.J. Ourso College of Business: Patrick Alan Scott Cormier, Rayne; Caroline Elizabeth Welter, Rayne.

• Manship School of Mass Communication: John Harrington, Crowley; Caroline A. Zaunbrecher, Rayne.

Acadia Parish named to the Dean’s List include:

• College of Agriculture: Pierre Frederick Besse III, Rayne; Phyllis Elliot Dore, Crowley; Kathryn A. Leblanc, Rayne.

• College of Art and Design: Abram Wesley Broussard, Crowley.

• College of Engineering: Jack F. Nickel, Crowley.

• College of Human Sciences & Education: Ian Jett Bourgeois, Rayne; Braden Riley McNees, Rayne.

• College of Humanities and Social Sciences: Caroline A. Dugan, Iota.

• College of Science: Corinne Elizabeth Fruge, Iota.

• E.J. Ourso College of Business: Dillon Troy Hayes, Rayne; John Richard Landry, Crowley; Amy Elizabeth Lemaire, Iota.

• Manship School of Mass Communication: Maggie L. Babineaux, Mermentau; Victoria Brook Cates, Church Point; Lynzie Claire Fogleman, Crowley.

• University College Center for Advising and Counseling: Ellie Fields, Crowley.

• University College Center for Freshman Year: Tanner John Bonnie, Mermentau; Makayla Ashlee Dronet, Rayne; Trivion Q. Francis, Rayne; Chad D. Gielen Jr., Crowley; Madelyn McDaniel, Branch; Ashley Rebecca Thompson, Crowley; Caroline Elizabeth Trisler, Rayne.

The complete lists are available online at LSU’s commencement website, www.lsu.edu/commencement.