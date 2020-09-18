Louisiana recovery hits $100M mark for housing, other needs assistance

Just three weeks after Hurricane Laura roared into the state, more than $100 million has gone to Louisiana residents to help in their recovery.

Through FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program, 43,526 applications have been approved. Individuals and families have received more than $68 million in housing assistance and more than $32.6 million in support for other needs.

Disaster survivors who need assistance can apply for the program or check their application status at DisasterAssistance.gov. They can reach FEMA via smartphone by downloading the mobile app from fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/app or through their mobile provider’s application store.

Call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-3362 to register for assistance or to check an application’s status. Disaster survivors who are deaf, hard of hearing or have a speech disability and use TTY may call 800-462-7585. Disaster survivors who use 711 or VRS (Video Relay Service) may call 800-621-3362.

Hurricane Laura survivors may visit a drive-thru Disaster Recovery Center. Masks or face coverings are required for entry and service and visitors will remain in their cars. A specialist wearing a face mask will receive documents through the car window, scan them to the applicant’s account and return them. For recovery-center locations, check FEMA’s mobile app at fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/app or call 800-621-3362, or visit https://egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator.