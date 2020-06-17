Louisiana Main Street offering restoration grant opportunities

Crowley Main Street is soliciting Main Street Restoration Grant applications from downtown commercial building and/or business owners.

The Louisiana Main Street program offers grants ranging from $2,500 to $10,000. Grants are available for either interior or exterior building rehabilitation projects.

Applications received from Crowley Main Street building and/or business owners will compete statewide for funding with other Main Street communities. Over the years, Crowley Main Street has received nearly $141,000 in redevelopment grant funds from the Louisiana Main Street program, initiating $15 million in local projects costs plus associated jobs and economic stimulation.

To be eligible for Main Street Restoration Grant funds, a building must be located within the downtown Main Street district, be used for commercial purposes, and be at least 50 years old.

In addition, the proposed work must be approved by the Crowley Historic District Commission and the Louisiana Main Street office, while also conforming to the guidelines set forth by the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation.

The Main Street Restoration Grant applications, details and deadlines are available by contacting Crowley Main Street Board President Jill Habetz at 783-7422 or CrowleyMainStreet@gmail.com.

Applications must be reviewed by Crowley Main Street no later than Friday, July 24, and must be postmarked for delivery to Louisiana Main Street no later than Friday, July 31.