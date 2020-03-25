LDR extends state income tax deadline due to coronavirus

Due to the public health emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic, the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) is extending the deadline for state income taxes to July 15.

The extension applies to Louisiana individual, corporation, fiduciary and partnership income tax returns and payments.

“We recognize that the coronavirus pandemic has caused significant disruptions in the lives of Louisiana citizens,” Secretary of Revenue Kimberly Lewis Robinson said. “We believe providing more time to file and pay their taxes can help to ease the stress they might be feeling during this public health emergency.”

The state filing extension follows the U.S. Treasury Department’s decision to move the federal income tax deadline from April 15 to July 15.

The state filing extension is automatic for eligible taxes and no extension request is necessary.

LDR will not apply penalties or interest to any applicable returns or payments submitted by the extended July 15 deadline.

Due to a statewide stay-at-home order issued by Gov. John Bel Edwards, LDR has suspended in-person customer service.

During this public health emergency, LDR recommends all taxpayers take advantage of the online customer service options available on the department’s website, including Louisiana File Online, the state’s free tax filing portal for individual taxpayers.