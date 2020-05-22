LDH’s data on nursing homes affected by COVID-19 released

As it will do every Monday, on May 18, the Louisiana Department of Health released data on nursing home facilities in the state affected by COVID-19.

With the names of each facility, LDH listed the number of residents, confirmed cases among residents and staff, along with the number of deaths reported among residents.

In Acadia Parish, nursing home facilities included in the report are:

• Acadia St. Landry Guest Home, Church Point: 107 residents, no cases among residents, one staff case reported;

• Camelot Place in Crowley: 102 residents, no cases among residents, one staff case reported;

• The Ellington Rayne: 105 residents, no cases reported (residents or staff).

Encore Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Crowley: 60 residents, 48 cases reported among residents, one death reported; 18 staff cases reported;

Southwind Healthcare and Rehabilition in Crowley: 103 residents, no cases reported among residents, one staff case reported.

The Department also reported a total of 526 COVID-19 cases among residents of other adult residential facilities and 65 deaths. Eighty-six facilities were reporting at least one COVID-19 case.

Nursing homes are required to report positive COVID-19 cases to the LDH who is working with each individual facility to increase testing of residents with and without symptoms to minimize infection and to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

A nursing home with residents who have tested positive for the illness is not a threat to the general public as nursing homes have been on complete lock-down since the initial announcement by authorities.