La. US attorney urges citizens to report suspected COVID-19 fraud

Wed, 03/25/2020 - 11:20am
BATON ROUGE

The US attorney for the middle district of Louisiana is urging people to report suspected fraud schemes related to the coronavirus.
US Attorney Brandon J. Fremin, who is also the executive director of the National Center for Disaster Fraud, released ways for people to let officials know about possible COVID-19 fraud.
You should call the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 1-866-720-5721. You can also send an email to disaster@leo.gov.
“My office is committed to protecting the citizens of the Middle District during this unprecedented crisis and has made it a top priority to detect, investigate, and prosecute criminal conduct related to the current pandemic,” said Fremin.

