Hunters encouraged to donate extra deer to help feed less fortunate

The non-profit “Hunters for the Hungry” that is based out of Baton Rouge is asking hunters to donate excess freshly harvested game (deer) to the organization.

Hunters for the Hungry encourages hunters to donate throughout the hunting season. Their mission is to encourage hunters and fishermen to make a difference in the lives of their neighbors by sharing their bounty of wild game and fish in order to combat hunger.

The organization encourages hunters to drop off deer to be processed at no cost to them and hunters have the option to keep the back strap.

Then after processing, the food banks or other local agencies collect the fresh game to be distributed. The invoice for the processing is finally sent to Hunters for the Hungry.

Processors located in the Lafayette area include:

• Acadiana Wild Game - Carencro, LA

337-886-6848

• Chops Specialty Meats- Broussard, LA

337-837-6446

• Southern Deer Processing - Lafayette, LA

337-342-0167

Some processors require the deer to be field dressed, while others will do the skinning for you. It is recommended that hunters call the processor beforehand and ask about their requirements

According to the organizations website, Hunters for the Hungry began in “1994, (when) a group of local hunters gathered to discuss sharing the game and fish they harvested each year with the needy in the Greater Baton Rouge area.

The hunters contacted the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, and the donations that first year were given to their dining hall. Thereafter, the response from hunters was so great that the dining room’s storage was soon pushed to the limits, and help was enlisted from the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.”

And since that time, the organization has partnered with all 5 major food banks in the state and raised awareness of their program.

The organization provides thousands of meals for Louisiana families.