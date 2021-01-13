Home Bank names Zollinger Commercial Banking Director

Home Bank has announced the promotion of John J. Zollinger IV to the role of Senior Vice President and Director of Commercial Banking.

Zollinger joined Home Bank in 2010 and has been a banker for 30 years. During his time at Home Bank, he has overseen regional commercial banking as Market President for both the Northshore region and, more recently, the New Orleans region.

In his new role, Zollinger will be responsible for the commercial banking line of business at Home Bank covering six Louisiana and Mississippi areas: Acadiana, Southwest, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, Northshore, Natchez and Vicksburg.

Zollinger is a native of New Orleans and a graduate of Jesuit High School. He received his Bachelor of Science in Finance from Spring Hill College in Mobile, Alabama, and earned his Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Finance from the University of New Orleans.

He also completed the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.

Public service is a focus for Zollinger. He served for 11 years as trustee of his alma matter, Spring Hill College. He is also a former chairman of the board of Boy’s Town Louisiana.

Currently, Zollinger is a member of the board of directors and treasurer of Reconcile New Orleans (Café Reconcile). He is also a commissioner on the First Planning District Workforce Board (Tri-Parish Works) covering St. Tammany, St. Bernard and Plaquemine parishes.

He also serves on the board of directors of GNO, Inc., the regional economic development agency for the 10-parish area around New Orleans.