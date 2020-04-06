Gov. announces new text alert system to provide timely COVID-19 updates

Mon, 04/06/2020 - 3:24pm
BATON ROUGE

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Friday a new text alert system that will provide timely COVID-19 updates and other critical guidance directly from the governor’s office to Louisiana residents.
Louisianans can opt-in to the new system by texting “LACOVID” to 67283.
“I encourage all Louisianans to sign-up for the new text alert system and stay up to date with the latest COVID-19 information,” Edwards said. “We are all in this together, and having the most recent information is critical in stopping the spread of COVID-19 throughout Louisiana.
“We have not yet begun to flatten the curve in Louisiana, and we need the people of our great state to be good neighbors, stay at home and socially distance themselves now more than ever.”
Residents who have opted in for updates will also receive instructions to sign up for Smart911, a free service that allows individuals and families to provide key context to first responders.
Through the Smart911 app or smart911.com, residents can create a Safety Profile that contains critical information including pre-existing conditions and quarantine status.
As Louisiana grapples with the COVID-19 outbreak and a surge in 9-1-1 calls, the information in these Safety Profiles allows proactive identification and communication with those at greatest risk while also providing first responders the context and foresight they need to protect themselves from exposure and arrive on the scene fully informed.

