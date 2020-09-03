Article Image Alt Text

Eunice men file recall on Gov. Edwards

Thu, 09/03/2020 - 2:53pm
BATON ROUGE

Two Eunice men filed a recall petition on Gov. John Bel Edwards.
The petition, according to a communication from Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s office, stated the reasons for the petition are: “Impeding the constitutional freedoms and livelihoods of all Louisiana citizens without concrete scientific data; Unconstitutionally mandating that masks be worn in all public places.”
Filing the petition were Lee Joseph Vidrine, 151 Patasa Lane, Eunice, chairman; and Michael Lyn Vidrine, 773 Soileau Road, Eunice, vice chairman.
A voice message was left with a phone number listed in the phone book for Michael Vidrine, but no reply was received.
Edwards is in his second term as governor.
To force a recall election, the petition would need 20 percent of the registered voters, or about 600,000 signatures.
The Vidrines have 180 days from Monday to gather the signatures.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2020