Eunice men file recall on Gov. Edwards

Two Eunice men filed a recall petition on Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The petition, according to a communication from Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin’s office, stated the reasons for the petition are: “Impeding the constitutional freedoms and livelihoods of all Louisiana citizens without concrete scientific data; Unconstitutionally mandating that masks be worn in all public places.”

Filing the petition were Lee Joseph Vidrine, 151 Patasa Lane, Eunice, chairman; and Michael Lyn Vidrine, 773 Soileau Road, Eunice, vice chairman.

A voice message was left with a phone number listed in the phone book for Michael Vidrine, but no reply was received.

Edwards is in his second term as governor.

To force a recall election, the petition would need 20 percent of the registered voters, or about 600,000 signatures.

The Vidrines have 180 days from Monday to gather the signatures.