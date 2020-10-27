DSNAP approved for five parishes hit by Hurricane Delta

The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has received approval to begin virtual Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (DSNAP) operations in five parishes to provide additional food aid to families impacted by Hurricane Delta.

The application process will run in a single phase that began Monday, Oct. 26, and will run through Saturday, Oct. 31.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) also authorized DCFS to issue 45% automatic Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and DSNAP Replacement benefits to recipients in certain parishes due to the widespread power outages that followed Hurricane Delta.

The five parishes that have been approved for DSNAP related to Hurricane Delta are Acadia, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis and Vermilion.

Residents of these five parishes who received DSNAP benefits due to Hurricane Laura will automatically receive a second month of DSNAP benefits due to the impact of Hurricane Delta and, therefore, there is no need for these residents to apply for DSNAP again.

The second month of DSNAP benefits will be issued to these residents on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

If residents need a new DSNAP EBT card, they can call the LAHelpU Customer Service Center at 1-888-524-3578.

SNAP recipients are not eligible for DSNAP and also should not apply. Information about SNAP benefits changes related to Hurricane Delta, including replacement benefits for food lost due to power outages, can be found at www.dcfs.la.gov/SNAPstorms .

Due to ongoing concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic, DSNAP applications will be handled by phone, as they were following Hurricane Laura, and benefits cards will be mailed to approved applicants.

Residents in the approved parishes should call the LAHelpU Customer Service Center to apply and be interviewed for DSNAP. The call center can be reached at 1-888-524-3578 (select language, then press 3-3-1), between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Residents can call on any day during the application period. There will be no alphabet-system schedule, as there was during DSNAP operations for Hurricane Laura.

Translation services are available for individuals whose primary language is not English.

Residents are encouraged, but not required, to take the following steps before calling to apply for DSNAP:

Pre-register online first. Step-by-step instructions for this can be found at dcfs.la.gov/DSNAP. A list of what is needed for the application can be found in the FAQs at dcfs.la.gov/DSNAP .

Residents who pre-registered or applied for DSNAP after Hurricane Laura (or anytime since March 2020) do not need to pre-register again.

When residents call to apply and be interviewed for DSNAP, a worker will verify the applicant’s identity and residency, and obtain information about their income, resources and disaster-related expenses. Most applicants will be told on the phone immediately after completing their application and interview whether they have been approved to receive DSNAP and, if so, the amount of benefits they will receive. Applicants will also receive a letter by mail, confirming the eligibility decision made on their application.