BBB: Beware holiday delivery scams

Most consumers love the convenience of making purchases online and having them shipped straight to their doorstep. But with millions of packages delivered each year, con artists and thieves have developed many ways to steal personal and financial information from shoppers.

Fortunately, there are ways to protect yourself from their shady tactics, which are particularly prevalent at the holidays when more packages are being shipped.

The first scam to look out for are phishing texts or emails that pose as official notices from delivery companies.

These either contain a “tracking link” or a message that the shipper is having difficulty delivering a package to you, or most recently, a link to update delivery preferences. Clicking the link either takes you to a form that asks for personally identifying information or to a site that downloads malware onto your computer.

One local consumer reported receiving a scam call claiming to be from Amazon and requesting personal information due to a “false charge.” The call actually cam,e from scammers and the consumer picked up this when she looked up the real number to amazon and realized they did not match. She also did not have an unauthorized charge on her account.

Another delivery scam involves fake “missed delivery” tags. Scammers place a note on your door that claims they are having difficulty delivering a package.

They ask consumers to call a phone number to reschedule your delivery, which is actually a ruse to get your personal information.

Finally, there is a more traditional problem that happens around the holidays – package theft. Many consumers have had their packages stolen before they arrive home from work. Thieves snatch packages from doorsteps or lobbies of apartment or condo complexes.

Criminals even follow delivery and postal trucks. When the truck leaves, the crooks move in and grab the parcels.

BBB of Acadiana offers the following tips on how to Avoid Delivery Scams:

• If you are having a valuable or fragile item delivered to your home, purchase shipping insurance. In addition, always get tracking numbers for your purchases and check the shipping progress periodically.

• Watch out for texts, calls or emails about a missed delivery. Legitimate delivery services usually leave a “missed delivery” notice on your door.

If you receive a missed delivery notice, examine the form carefully to make sure it is authentic and only then follow their instructions.

• Keep track of what you’ve ordered so you have a better idea of what is coming and when.

Use the delivery carrier’s website directly to track packages or log in and use the retailer’s tracking tools.

• Request a required signature for the package to be delivered.

Requesting a signature means that a delivery service won’t be able to drop a package on your doorstep unless someone is around to sign for it.

• Don’t leave packages sitting on your doorstep. Packages left sitting outside are particularly vulnerable to theft.

To ensure safe delivery, have your package delivered to your workplace, or to a trusted friend or neighbor who will be home to accept delivery.

