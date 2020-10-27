Again?! Storm watch is on

After slamming into the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico, Hurricane Zeta is heading toward the Gulf Coast — and residents are bracing for its impact.

The 27th named storm of the season made landfall in the Yucatán Peninsula as a Category 1 hurricane Monday night, bringing heavy rains and possible storm surge to a region struck by Delta just three weeks ago, according to the National Hurricane Center.

It weakened slightly to a tropical storm but quickly strengthened back into a hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico.

Zeta will have a chance for further strengthening as treks across the Gulf of Mexico as wind shear over the southern Gulf is low and heat content is high.’

As the system moves into the northern Gulf, however, it will encounter stronger wind shear and cooler waters.

It is anticipated that impacts here in Acadiana will be minimal, with gusty winds associated with Zeta as well as a cold front.

If the center passes east of Acadiana, the area could experience some heavy rain with minor flooding in isolated areas and wind gusts up to 35 miles per hour. Storm surge should not be an issue.

Hurricane warnings for the storm extend from Morgan City to the Mississippi/Alabama border, including Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and metropolitan New Orleans.

A storm surge warning and tropical storm warning have also been issued for the border of Mississippi and Alabama and the border to Okaloosa and Walton County Line, Florida.

Cooler and drier air will move in on Thursday, dragging Zeta away from the region.

On Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards issued an emergency declaration ahead of Zeta’s arrival. More than 1,150 Louisiana National Guardsmen have been activated and have a variety of high-water vehicles, boats and helicopters pre-positioned for search and rescue efforts, the governor said.

“We must roll up our sleeves, like we always do, and prepare for a potential impact to Louisiana,” said Edwards.

It has been a very active hurricane season, and it could be record setting for Louisiana. Zeta is forecast to reach the state at or near hurricane strength Wednesday — and if it does, it will set the record for most named storms in the state in one season.

Zeta would be the fifth, following Cristobal, Laura, Marco and Delta. Zeta would also bring Louisiana to tie with Florida in 2005 with the most landfalls in any state in one season.

“This storm is expected to make landfall somewhere on the Gulf Coast by midweek, meaning we have a little time to prepare. As we’ve seen this hurricane season, a tropical threat during the ongoing COVID-19 emergency is challenging, but something we can handle,” Edwards said in a tweet.

And the area is still reeling from back to back storms.

Hurricane Laura struck as the strongest storm in Louisiana since 1856 in late August. In Louisiana and Texas, the storm destroyed homes and structures in its path and killed at least 25 people.

More than 8,000 Hurricane Laura evacuees were in shelters six weeks later when Delta struck, Edwards said.

Hurricane Delta left a trail of “hazards like flooded roads, downed power lines and displaced wildlife” across the state, Edwards tweeted at the time

The storm killed at least four people, spawned more than 10 tornado reports from the Gulf Coast to the Carolinas, and covered part of Louisiana in more than 17 inches of rain.

“Even if it wasn’t quite as powerful as Hurricane Laura, it was much bigger,” Edwards said of Delta.

“Obviously, this was a very serious, very large and powerful storm that produced significant amounts of damage.”