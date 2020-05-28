U.S. tops 100,000 COVID-19 deaths

Just a little more than four months after the government confirmed the first known case, more than 100,000 people who had the coronavirus have died in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University and Medicine.

The death toll is far higher than in any other nation in the world. In fact, the number of deaths in the United States accounts for almost one-third of the global total.

The toll exceeds the number of U.S. military combat fatalities in every conflict since the Korean War. It matches the toll in the United States of the 1968 flu pandemic, and it is approaching the 116,000 killed in another flu outbreak a decade before that.

The pandemic is on track to be the country’s deadliest public health disaster since the 1918 flu pandemic, in which about 675,000 Americans died.

At noon Thursday, Johns Hopkins was reporting 100,769 deaths in the United States.

With the 2,935 deaths reported at noon Thursday by the Louisiana Department of Health, Louisiana ranks ninth in the country in coronavirus-related deaths. Thursday’s numbers reflect an increase of 18 deaths in the state since Wednesday.

To date, LDH has confirmed 38,802 cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 305 since Wednesday.

In Acadia Parish, four more confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported since Wednesday, bringing the total number of cases in the pars to 402. Twenty-two deaths have been linked to the virus in Acadia.

Area Parishes

May 28 / La. Dept. of Health

• Acadia - 401 Cases, 22 deaths (up from 397 cases, 22 deaths on Wednesday)

• Evangeline - 75 cases. 1 death (same as Wednesday)

• Iberia - 404 cases, 37 deaths (up from 403 cases, 37 deaths on Wednesday)

• Jeff Davis - 75 cases, 7 deaths (up from 74 cases, 7 deaths on Wednesday)

• Lafayette - 695 cases, 25 deaths, Up from 689 cases, 24 deaths on Wednesday)

• St. Landry - 252 cases, 54 deaths (up from 252 cases, 53 deaths on Wednesday)

• St. Martin - 309 cases, 29 deaths (up from 292 cases, 22 deaths on Wednesday)

• St. Mary - 309 cases, 29 deaths (up from 308 cases, 29 deaths on Wednesday)

• Vermilion - 53 cases, 3 deaths (same as Wednesday)