Survey: Many small businesses are in danger of closing

New Louisiana data in a report published by Main Street America, a program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, reveals nearly 31 percent of small businesses in Louisiana responding to the survey are at risk of closing permanently over the next two months.

That figure jumps to nearly 60 percent over the next five months as a result of the effects of closures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, 58 percent of Louisianans employed by small businesses may face unemployment.

Nationwide, nearly 66 percent of small businesses face permanent closure in the next five months with more than 72 percent of employees facing unemployment.

“These small businesses, the owners and employees, are the life blood of Louisiana’s Main Street communities. Small business owners can only cut so much before the losses in revenue start drastically impacting their ability to remain open and serve the people of Louisiana,” said Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.

“It’s imperative we call on Congress to address critical voids in the CARES Act to fund those organizations that provide the technical assistance our small businesses will need to get back on their feet once the economy reopens. Programs like the Main Street America and the Louisiana Main Street Network will be needed now more than ever.”

Crowley Main Street was among the programs responding to the survey, according to Charlotte Jeffers, Main Street director.

Findings from business respondents in Louisiana Main Street districts to the Main Street America’s Small Business Survey show:

• 70.9 percent are locally owned;

• 46.2 percent have been in business more than 10 years;

• 81 percent have suspended storefront operations;

• 62 percent do not have an online sales component to produce a revenue stream;

• 69.2 percent report a loss in revenue of more than 50 percent;

• 61.5 percent report a loss in revenue of more than 75 percent;

• 49.6 percent are concerned with how they will pay this month’s rent/mortgage;

• 30.8 percent are at risk of closing within three months; and

• 59 percent are at risk of closing within five months.

“It makes me sad to see our community wanting to help but, under the circumstances, it’s very difficult or even impossible,” said Alicia Broussard, owner of The Vanilla Bean in Crowley. “I am working hard to support my employees and my customers. There are really no concrete solutions or answers and we don’t know when they will come.

“We are just trying to hang in there.”

Chad Monceaux, owner of City Bar in Crowley, agrees.

“It is definitely a sad time for my small business,” said Monceaux. “The cash is flowing out to keep the business alive while it is closed. Besides another loan, which I’m uncertain I would be able to pay off, there seems to be no other way to keep the business alive without spending what I’ve saved up for the past four years.”

He continued, “It makes me sad knowing so many small businesses are like mine — praying this all ends soon so we can all start out small businesses from scratch again.”

The Impact of COVID-19 on Small Businesses report is based on the first and most extensive survey to date assessing the impact of the pandemic on small businesses, especially those that employ 20 or fewer people. Nearly 6,000 small business owners responded to the survey, of whom 91 percent own businesses with staffs of fewer than 20 people.