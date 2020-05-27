State reporting over 38,000 coronavirus cases

On Tuesday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 38,054 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state. This includes 245 additional cases than were reported on Monday.

A total of 2,596 people have died of the disease in Louisiana. This includes 11 more deaths than were reported Monday.

The LDH reports that 831 people are hospitalized and that 103 require ventilators.

Acadia Parish has recorded a total of 395 confirmed cases of coronavirus since the outbreak in March. That reflects an increase of 96 cases since LDH released figures on Monday.

To date, 18 deaths attributes to the virus have been reported in the parish.

The LDH is reporting that 28,700 coronavirus patients are “presumed recovered” (updated weekly).