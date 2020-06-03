Phase 2 will increase business activity

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ announcement Monday that Louisiana will move to Phase 2 of the White House’s reopening strategy on Friday, June 5, will mean increased business opportunities across the state.

In Phase 2, churches, places of worship and many more businesses will be able to operate at 50 percent capacity with social distancing, masks for public-facing employees and increased sanitation.

In addition, the state strongly recommends that businesses consider offering temperature checks before a person can enter and posting the symptoms of COVID-19 outside with a request that symptomatic individuals not enter.

Businesses that will be able to open at 50 percent occupancy include:

• Restaurants, cafés and coffee shops;

• Shopping malls (including food courts, following restaurant guidance);

• Gyms and fitness centers;

• Barber and beauty shops and nail salons;

• Movie theaters;

• Racetracks (not open to spectators);

• Museums (including children’s museums), zoos, aquariums (no tactile exhibits);

• Bars and breweries with LDH food permits;

• Massage establishments, spas, and tattoo establishments (under strict guidance from LDH), esthetician services (under strict guidance from the Cosmetology Board);

• Pool halls, bowling alleys and skating rinks (children must be accompanied by an adult);

• Event Centers and wedding venues; and

• Outdoor playgrounds and play centers (children must be accompanied by an adult).

Casinos and video poker establishments may open at 50 percent occupancy, but limited to 75 percent of their gaming positions, with spacing to allow for social distancing and with enhanced sanitation. Plans must be submitted to the Gaming Control Board which will issue guidance to these facilities.

Bars and breweries that do not have LDH food permits will be able to open with strict social distancing requirements and patrons seated at 25 percent occupancy.

Arcades and trampoline parks may open under approved plans by the State Fire Marshal, with minors accompanied by parents.

Summer camps were allowed to open with restrictions in Phase One, and additional guidance will be issued. Sleep-away camps are not allowed in Phase Two.

The following businesses remain closed: carnivals, amusement parks, water parks, fairs, contact sports, children’s indoor play centers, theme parks, concert and music halls, and other similar businesses.

Live entertainment is not permitted inside any building or indoor function.

Edwards will sign the official order for Phase 2 of a Resilient Louisiana by Thursday evening, with guidance being issued to individual industries and businesses via the OpenSafely.la.gov website throughout the week.

Phase 2 in Louisiana will last at least 21 days —until June 26.

Because more businesses will be open to more patrons and because the CDC has clarified that the illness is most likely to spread through the air and not on surfaces, the order will strongly encourage individuals to wear masks whenever they are in public and will recommend that people who enter businesses that are not taking proper precautions consider the risk to their health and their family in doing so.

The governor encourages businesses that can allow employees to work remotely to consider doing so, especially if an employee is at high risk for becoming seriously ill from COVID-19 or shares a household with a high risk person.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Business and faith leaders can visit OpenSafely.la.gov to receive guidance and updates from the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Health. Businesses that require approval of reopening plans will be notified by the State Fire Marshal’s Office or the Louisiana Department of Health.

For a guide listing businesses that can be open at any given time, visit gov.louisiana.gov/page/can-this-business-open.

Members of the public can continue to get information from the Governor’s office by visiting Coronavirus.la.gov and by texting LACOVID to 67283.

Members of the public can continue to get information from the Department of Health by visiting ldh.la.gov/coronavirus.

People with general questions about COVID-19 in Louisiana can call 211.