LSU AgCenter to hold virtual rice meetings

Tue, 01/12/2021 - 10:38am
CROWLEY

The LSU AgCenter is planning to shift most of the rice meetings it holds each winter to a virtual format this year.
Topics will include rice economics, pest control, fertilization, variety development, soybeans and crawfish.
Presentations for Evangeline, Acadia, Jefferson Davis and the rest of southwest Louisiana will be online. Videos can be accessed via the internet at an address to be provided soon.
The Vermilion Parish meeting was held Monday, Jan. 11, at the LSU AgCenter Vermilion Parish office, 1105 W. Port St., Abbeville.
The meeting for northeast Louisiana will be held Tuesday, Jan. 19, at 9 a.m. at the Thomas Jason Lingo Community Center, 10284 Louisiana Hwy. 17 South, Oak Grove.

