Louisiana, Acadia receive failing grades in social distancing survey

Fri, 05/08/2020 - 4:00pm
BATON ROUGE

Social distancing continues to be a challenge for members of the Pelican State, according to Unacast, Inc.
As of Thursday, May 7, there are 30,562 cases of the coronavirus in Louisiana, one of 21 states to receive a failing grade on the Social Distancing Scorecard.
Uncast, Inc. provides a Social Distancing Scorecard for every state and county in the United States.
Acadia Parish is among 30 parishes statewide earning an F in social distancing, according to the Unacast survey.
No parish scored higher than a C+.
The Unacast report for Louisiana can be found at https://www.unacast.com/covid19/social-distancing-scoreboard#scoreboard.

