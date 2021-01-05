LDH releases list of pharmacies for COVID vaccines

Starting Monday, Jan. 4, Louisiana began receiving the first very limited doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine available at 107 pharmacies across the state.

Two locations in Acadia Parish have been selected:

• Rayne Medicine Shoppe, 913 The Boulevard; (337) 334-3399; rayne.medicineshoppe.com/contact

• Super 1 Pharmacy #639, 2004 N. Parkerson Ave., Crowley; (337) 785-2421; www.super1foods.com/stores/crowley-639/6055

According to LDH, the vaccines will be available only for those in Phase 1B, Tier One:

- People who are 70 years of age and above;

- Home health services patients and staff;

- Ambulatory/outpatient health care personnel;

- Residents, students and staff of schools of allied health; and

- People being treated for end stage renal disease (patients on dialysis).

Patients must contact a participating pharmacy and make an appointment at the pharmacy. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated.

LDH has published the list of participating pharmacies, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov.

Appointments are required and residents are asked not to show up to a pharmacy for a vaccine without one.

The 107 pharmacies — 45 chain pharmacies and 62 independent pharmacies — represent 51 parishes and all nine public health regions of the state.

The Louisiana Department of Health says they are coordinating the COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort in Louisiana. As more vaccines become available from the CDC, more individuals and groups will be offered a vaccination.

The goal, they say, is to provide everyone with the opportunity to get vaccinated against COVID.