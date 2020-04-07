Gov.: State ‘flattening the curve’

Just a day after U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned that the coming week could be the worst yet, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that Louisiana appears to be “flattening the curve” in terms of coronavirus infections.

Edwards said Monday that the state is no longer likely to run out of hospital beds before the end of the week, with officials believing the rate of new coronavirus cases is decreasing.

“We are hopeful we’re starting to see the beginning of flattening the curve,” the Democratic governor said. “We have to keep doing everything we’ve been doing to have the best possible outcome.”

The Louisiana Department of Health reported that on Sunday there were 1,803 coronavirus patients in hospitals and 561 on ventilators. On Monday there was only a net increase of six hospitalizations and a net increase of just two more people on ventilators.

As of noon Tuesday, the state was reporting 16,284 confirmed cases, an increase of 1,417 since Monday. There were 582 deaths in Louisiana, up 70 since Monday.

Acadia Parish reported an additional three confirmed coronavirus cases, bringing the total to 82, with two deaths related to the virus.

Of the state’s 64 parishes, only Tensas Parish in northeastern Louisiana remained without a confirmed cornoavirus case.

Edwards added that orders implemented by his government would have to continue in order for state health officials to gain control over the disease’s spread.

“The fear is that I’m telling people this and they’re going to say, ‘Oh, the task at hand is accomplished. We can go back to doing whatever it is we normally do,’” Edwards said. “That is exactly the wrong answer.”

“We’ve bought ourselves more time that allows us to continue to surge our medical capacity and continue to flatten the curve,” he added. “And all of this stuff works in concert. So we’ve got to keep doing everything that we’ve been doing to have the best possible outcome.

The state has reported nearly 15,000 cases of the coronavirus, making it one of the nation’s major hot spots. More than 500 deaths have been reported, with Edwards telling reporters Monday that around 70 percent have been black patients.

“Disturbingly, this information is going to show you that slightly more than 70 percent of the deaths in Louisiana are of African Americans,” he said. “That deserves more attention, and we’re going to have to dig in and see what we can do to slow that trend down.”

Edwards had previously predicted Sunday that the state could run out of available hospital beds by the end of the week and reach its ventilator capacity on Thursday.

“This is a tough emergency, and it is not different here than elsewhere,” he said on CNN’s “State of the Union,” adding that the state received 200 ventilators from the national stockpile.