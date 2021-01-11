Gov. Edwards voices frustration during first COVID-19 address of the new year

His frustration was apparent as Gov. John Bel Edwards held the first COVID briefing of 2021 addressing the state’s all-time high hospitalization rate.

While Edwards did not change the current Modified Phase Two restrictions, he did voice frustration with citizens who refuse to prevent the spread of COVID.

“And if they’re not following mitigation measures and restrictions that are in place, what makes you believe if I impose more restrictions and mitigation measures, they are going to follow those?” said Edwards.

As case numbers, hospitalizations and fatalities continue to set all-time highs in Louisiana, Edwards voiced his irritation at those who refuse to heed mitigation warnings and those who gathered anyway over the holidays.

“How many police officers do we have? Are we going to post somebody at everybody’s home? We are not going to enforce our way out of this, people. We’re either going to do the right thing or we’re not,” he said.

Edwards reminded citizens of the importance of social distancing and proper mask usage until the vaccine curbs the pandemic. He said mitigation efforts work but we all must adhere.

“I’m appealing to the people of Louisiana, even if you don’t like them — and I suspect nobody really likes them — the mitigation measures we know work. And quite frankly they’re not that damn onerous,” said Edwards.

Edwards also voiced his annoyance and reprimanded COVID deniers and who justify their actions by believing conspiracy theories.