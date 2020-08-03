Front-line worker stipends being distributed

Louisiana’s revenue department says payments start going out this week to front-line workers who remained at grocery store checkouts, in health care facilities and on bus routes in the first months of the coronavirus outbreak.

Louisiana is offering $250 one-time payments to as many as 200,000 people who meet eligibility requirements set by state lawmakers.

Approved applicants will receive payment through a check or direct deposit into a bank account.

The payments are financed with federal relief aid.

More than 205,000 people have applied, but not all have been deemed eligible.

The Department of Revenue is urging people to continue registering for the one-time payment at frontlineworkers.la.gov.